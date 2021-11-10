Photo Release

November 10, 2021 On ‘inter-jurisdictional externality’: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, November 10, 2021, stresses the tendency of national government agencies (NGAs) to withhold from complying with the Supreme Court ruling in the Mandanas-Garcia case directing NGAs to devolve some of its functions to local government units (LGUs). Tolentino, during interpellation on the proposed 2022 national budget, noted that the so-called “inter-jurisdictional externality” is being used by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to justify its involvement in the implementation of local projects. Inter-jurisdictional externality, as cited by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, is when a project crosses over two or more municipalities. Tolentino said the term inter-jurisdictional externality could not be found in the 42-page Mandanas ruling. “It would appear that there is a tendency on the part of national government agencies to withhold, to refrain from totally complying with a Supreme Court decision in the Mandanas ruling," Tolentino said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)