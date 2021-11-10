Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Villar questions cut in World Bank loan proceeds: Sen. Cynthia Villar during Wednesday’s plenary deliberation on the proposed P5.024 trillion 2022 national budget, questions the budgetary cut made in the World Bank (WB) loan proceeds to finance the Support for Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project of the Department of Agrarian Reform. The P24 billion project is designed to improve land tenure security and stabilize property rights of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB) through a speedy subdivision of collective certificates of land ownership awards (CCLOA) into individual titles. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, said this is a very good project which will enable ARBs to benefit from the land they own, including the submission of said property as collateral when applying for loans. Villar’s question stemmed from the interpellation of Sen. Panfilo Lacson examining the legality of cutting loan proceeds. “Because Mr. President, we cannot use the loan for any other purpose. It was meant for that project. So if you cut it, then you are not implementing the project. There is no loss to the national government. I cannot understand that,” Villar said. Sen. Sonny Angara, finance committee chairman, said he agrees that cutting loan proceeds is not a wise move. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)