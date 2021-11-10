Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Credit important to Ph economic recovery: To help speed up the country’s economic recovery, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto harps on the importance of extending credit to the agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). During the proposed 2022 national budget deliberation Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Recto pointed out businesses will be needing some capital, as well as resources, to be able to conduct business. Recto vows to take up the issue on credit in a separate hearing with the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies as part of finding solutions to help jumpstart the country’s economy. Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, concurs with Recto, saying that extending credits will help lubricate the wheels of the economy. (Screen grab / Senate PRIB).