Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Villanueva wants scorecard on government’s job generation effort: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses support for Executive Order (EO) 140 or the National Employment Recovery Strategy issued by the Office of the President, which aims to generate at least two million jobs. Villanueva during the plenary deliberation on the General Appropriations bill Wednesday, November 10, 2021, underscored the importance of job creation in addressing the country’s unemployment rate of 8.9 percent and underemployment at 14.2 percent. “What we have been saying Mr. President is that we have been calling for scorecards. If the target is two million jobs, where will these be coming from? What particular industries are we talking about because the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sector is somehow booming, construction is also booming and we just wanted to find out if there’s already a concrete plan,” Villanueva said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)