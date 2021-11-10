Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Senate begins marathon budget deliberations: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presides over the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The chamber started the marathon session to deliberate on the proposed P5.024 trillion 2022 national budget which includes funding for the government’s COVID-19 response. Among those discussed were the proposed budgets of the Department of Finance (DOF), and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).(Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)