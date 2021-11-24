Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Covid-19 exposes trafficking threats to children: Sen. Win Gatchalian calls for the swift passage of law that will strengthen the government’s crackdown on online sexual abuse and child exploitation as he co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2449 sponsored by Sen. Risa Hontiveros. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Gatchalian strongly supported the move to increase the participation and accountability of the private sector in preventing human trafficking. “We saw in the early stages of the pandemic that children were less vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. But this health crisis exposed them to other threats. One of these is the alarming surge of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children or OSAEC, which has become a silent pandemic -- one that we need to curtail,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)