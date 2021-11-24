Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Crucial role of media amid pandemic: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, sponsors during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 24, 2021, several bills seeking to grant and renew for another 25 years the validity of the franchises of six broadcast firms. In calling for the approval of the measures, Poe underscored the role of broadcast media amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "More than its emphasis on our cultural underpinnings as Filipinos, broadcast media has been crucial to our survival. It enabled us to continuously source critical information about the global health situation and a range of other vital issues," she said. Poe also sponsored the franchise renewal of eight telephone corporations and a race track. The lawmaker assured her colleagues that the franchise applications were scrutinized by the committee "to make sure that all are fit to offer their avowed public service". (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)