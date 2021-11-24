Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Villanueva co-sponsors Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act of 2021: Sen. Joel Villanueva manifested his desire to be a co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2442 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act of 2021 seeking to strengthen the provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 9208, as amended by RA 10364, otherwise known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. “This representation would like also to be considered as one of your co-authors as we worked together for so many bills and measures here in the Senate regarding this particular issue. I will be honored if I will be included as one of the co-authors and co-sponsors of this measure,” Villanueva said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 24, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)