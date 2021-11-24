Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Last session of November: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session November 24, 2021. Session No. 26, which was attended by 19 senators physically and virtually, saw the sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2449 or the bill amending Republic Act No. 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act. Also sponsored were 12 local bills seeking the separation and conversion of schools and 14 bills seeking to renew or grant franchises to broadcasting companies and telecommunication companies and a bill seeking to grant Hapi Jockey Club a franchise to construct, operate and maintain race tracks for horse racing in Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite.(Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)