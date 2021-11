Photo Release

November 25, 2021 Pimentel welcomes UK Ambassador: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III welcomes UK Ambassador to the Philippines, H. E. Laure Beaufils, who paid a courtesy call to him Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Pimentel, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and Baure discussed matters involving legislative priorities including economic reform bills, and the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United Kingdom. (Ariel Cagadas/OS Pimentel)