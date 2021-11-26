Photo Release

November 26, 2021 Dargani siblings attend blue ribbon probe: Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Mohit Dargani and his sister Twinkle Dargani attend the continuation of the virtual inquiry of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19 Friday, November 26, 2021. The Dargani siblings are currently under the custody of the Senate following their arrest at the Davao International Airport in Davao City by security officers of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) aboard a plane bound for Kuala Lumpur. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)