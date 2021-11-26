Photo Release

November 26, 2021 Lawyering for the Darganis: Sen. Panfilo Lacson says lawyer Daryl Ritchie Valles, quoting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles, is currently working in an office under the House of Representatives while lawyering for Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani. During the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Friday, November 26, 2021, on the alleged anomalies in the purchase of face masks, face shields, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to address COVID-19, Lacson said Valles, who formerly served in the Office of the Special Assistant to the President under the Office of the President, could be violating Section 7 of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees prohibiting him from engaging in private practice which may be in conflict with his official functions. Mohit Dargani said his mother retained Valles as a family lawyer since August of this year, and that the lawyer stopped working at the House of Representatives since March 2021. Lacson then asked the Blue Ribbon Committee to verify the fact on the status of Valles’ employment with a congressman, because a violation of RA 6713 “carries with it a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding P5,000. I would just like to establish a fact if he is still connected with the office of a member of the House of Representatives.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)