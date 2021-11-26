Photo Release

November 26, 2021 Pangilinan wants DOH chief, DBM head summoned: Sen. Francis Kiko Pangilinan calls on the Blue Ribbon Committee to request the Chairman of the Committee on Finance to invite the Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to appear on Wednesday’s budget hearing before the Senate adopts on second and third reading the General Appropriations measure for 2022. During the virtual Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit findings on the use of COVID-19 funds by the Department of Health (DOH) Friday, November 26, 2021, Pangilinan wants the DOH and DBM to explain the real situation and condition of healthcare workers in the country before they act on the 2022 national budget. Pangilinan finds it ironic that the heads of the DOH and the DBM had failed to detect the plight of healthcare workers when, in fact, there was a memorandum barring them from attending the Blue Ribbon Committee so that they can focus all their time and effort to implement measures that will address the current state of calamity on the account of COVID-19. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)