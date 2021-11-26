Photo Release

November 26, 2021 Chartered flight’s mystery guy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Friday’s virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee, November 26, 2021, on the alleged anomalies in the purchase of medical supplies to address COVID-19, wants to unmask the “mystery guy” abroad who chartered Seletar Jet for US$37,000 or P1.850 million for siblings Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, the controversial executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., to facilitate their escape from Davao to Malaysia last November 14. Hontiveros said Mohit’s refusal to identify his “male friend” abroad would “constitute obstruction of justice.” Mohit finally gave in, wrote the name of the mystery man on a piece of paper and gave it to committee director general Rodolfo Noel Quimbo, who later announced that it was a Singaporean entrepreneur Gary Wong. During the arrest, the Darganis claimed that they were not trying to escape, but Hontiveros said it appeared otherwise to her and the committee. While she empathized with Twinkle, who is suffering from mental health issues, Hontiveros said the committee “only wants accurate and complete answers to our questions.”(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)