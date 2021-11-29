Photo Release

November 29, 2021 Senate sends Pharmally execs to Pasay jail: Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani undergo medical check-up, including an antigen test for COVID-19, in the Senate before they are transferred to the Pasay City Jail Monday, November 29, 2021. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered the transfer of the two Pharmally executives to the Pasay City Jail after they failed to provide the documents needed by the panel for its probe on the alleged anomalies in the purchase of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies related to the fight against COVID-19. In the commitment order signed Saturday, November 27, by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Richard Gordon, Blue Ribbon Committee chairman, Ong and Dargani would remain in jail "until such time that they will properly answer questions propounded to them, submit documents required by the committee or otherwise purge themselves of a contempt order imposed against them." (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)