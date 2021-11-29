Photo Release

November 29, 2021 Pharmally execs behind bars: Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani are detained in the Pasay City Jail following their transfer from the Senate's custody Monday afternoon, November 29, 2021. The Blue Ribbon Committee cited both Ong and Dargani for contempt for being evasive to the senators' queries and failing to present documents on Pharmally's dealings with the government for the procurement of medical supplies for COVID-19 response. The two will remain in jail until they submit the documents subpoenaed by the Blue Ribbon Committee and properly respond to the senators' questions. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)