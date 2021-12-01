Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Confirmation hearing of Bulay: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, presides over the meeting deliberating on the nomination of Rey Echavarria Bulay as Commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bulay’s appointment is for a term expiring on February 2, 2027 to replace former Comelec Comm. Luie Tito Guia, who retired in February 2020. As reported by CA Sec. Hector Villacorta, the nominee complied with the submission of mandatory documentary requirements and no sworn opposition was filed against his nomination. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)