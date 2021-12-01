Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Lacson grills Poll Commissioner Bulay: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Wednesday’s hybrid Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices meeting, December 1, 2021, on the nomination of Rey Echavarria Bulay as Commissioner of the Commission on Elections, questions the nominee’s appointment to the poll body. Lacson asked Bulay who recommended him to the post and his views on the so-called “cue server” which was called before as “meet me” room that was introduced in the 2016 elections. Lacson noted that there seems to be no transparency in the “cue server” because the room is exclusive to some foreign consultants of poll supplier Smartmatic. Bulay, who remains the chief prosecutor at the City of Manila, said he applied for the post when he found out that there was an opening in the Comelec. Bulay also said the current system includes safeguards for the vote counting machines (VCMs) and that the cue server is no longer included in the system. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)