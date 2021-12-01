Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Will prohibiting turncoatism do good to our electoral system?: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III quizzes lawyer Rey Echavarria Bulay on his position about political turncoatism during the hybrid hearing of the Commission on Appointments' Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bulay was nominated by President Duterte as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for a term expiring on February 2, 2027. A former Muntinlupa City councilor who disclosed being a part of various political parties, Bulay said he agrees "100 percent" with proposals to prohibit turncoatism and suggested that legislators pass a law empowering the Comelec to enforce such ban in the next elections. Pimentel, meanwhile, reiterated the need to strengthen the Philippines' political party system. He questioned a Comelec rule allowing relatives to substitute for candidates who died or were disqualified by the poll body from running for elective posts. "That actually promotes the dynasty or the family side of politics, not the party side of politics," Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)