Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Appointments in time of elections: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices meeting Wednesday, December 1, 2021, asks whether the appointment of Rey Echavarria Bulay as Commissioner of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) should be done before the deadline for substitutions in the coming 2022 elections. Villanueva said it’s weird that the CA will be confirming the appointment of Bulay while the substitution of candidates have already expired. Bulay said the problem of end of terms, appointments, and reclassifications of public officials should coincide with activities assigned to them. Bulay suggested that the Civil Service Commission (CSC), which is the personnel arm of the government, and the political arm of the government should work together to address the problem of end of terms and appointments of substitutes to coincide with the electoral process. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)