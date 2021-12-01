Photo Release

December 1, 2021 SRA for health workers: Sen. Richard Gordon seeks the assurance on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, that funds for the provision of the special risk allowance (SRA) to health care workers and teachers are included in the Senate's proposed 2022 General Appropriations Bill. During the plenary session, Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance and sponsor of the budget bill, said that in their amendments, over P50 billion was specifically appropriated for the SRA and other benefits of health workers amid the ongoing fight against COVID-19. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)