Photo Release

December 3, 2021 RCEP concurrence: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Friday, December 3, 2021, leads the third hybrid public hearing on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement among member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and free trade partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. Pimentel, chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, noted the issues raised by the private sector on the agreement, among which is to eliminate tariffs on imported products within 20 years. In his opening statement, Pimentel gave resource persons, whether supportive or against the ratification of the international pact, the opportunity to further ask questions and air their concerns about the RCEP. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)