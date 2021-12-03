Photo Release

December 3, 2021 Pharmally execs arrive in Senate: Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officers from the Pasay City Jail escort Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong to the committee room upon arriving at the Senate. Dargani and Ong, as well as Dargani’s sister, Twinkle are attending the continuation of the virtual inquiry of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other related issues related to the utilization of the Department of Health budget, especially its expenditures on the fight against COVID-19, Friday, December 3, 2021. The three Pharmally executives are cited in contempt for failing to turn over documents requested by the Blue Ribbon Committee. (J. Vidal and H. Austria/Senate PRIB)