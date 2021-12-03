Photo Release

December 3, 2021 Defense lawyer escorts Pharmally exec: Defense lawyer Roy Kapunan (right) holds the hand of Pharmally Executive Twinkle Dargani as he leads her to the Senate committee room before the start of the virtual inquiry of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other related issues to the utilization of the Department of Health budget, especially its expenditures on the fight against COVID-19, Friday, December 3, 2021. Dargani, who is cited in contempt for failing to turn over documents requested by the Blue Ribbon Committee, remains in the custody of the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consideration of mental health concerns. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)