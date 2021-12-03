Photo Release

December 3, 2021 Pharmally execs to remain til end of 18th Congress: Sen. Richard Gordon presides over the 16th virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of face shields, face masks, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies by the Department of Health through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management. Gordon on Friday, December 3, 2021, said the inherent power of contempt is “of utmost importance” for the Senate to come out with effective and wise legislation. The senator said Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong and the refusal of concerned government agencies to attend the hearing are dragging the investigation. Gordon said he would not rush the hearing and that Pharmally executives would remain in Senate custody until the adjournment sine die of the 18th Congress in June next year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)