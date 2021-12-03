Photo Release

December 3, 2021 Where are the documents?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presses Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation executive Mohit Dargani to show the documents on the firm's government deals concerning the procurement of COVID-19-related medical supplies. During the virtual hearing on Friday, December 3, 2021, Hontiveros recalled that Dargani asked the Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon, to allow him to speak with Pharmally director Linconn Ong to determine the whereabouts of their financial records. Dargani said he and Ong met but failed to locate the documents. Hontiveros advised Dargani to rethink his position during their two-week isolation in the Pasay City Jail before their detention and "show cooperation and good faith to the committee." Ong also insisted that he does not know where the documents are. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)