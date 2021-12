Photo Release

December 4, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) to lay its cards on the table in its ongoing review process that will be the basis for approving or disapproving the sale of the 45% operating interest of Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (SPEX) in the Malampaya gas field to Udenna Corporation’s Malampaya Energy XP Pte. Ltd. Photo by Franco Amian/OS WIN GATCHALIAN