Photo Release

December 5, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2020. To further encourage the growth of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), considered as the backbone of the country’s economy, Senator Win Gatchalian sought to institutionalize “One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines” through Senate Bill No. 2366 or the One Town, One Product Philippines Act. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN