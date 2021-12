Photo Release

December 6, 2021 Disiplina Village Bignay, Valenzuela City: Basic Education, Arts and Culture Chairman,Senator Win Gatchalian, pictured here, 6 Dec. 2021, welcomed the addition of more schools in the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes, but pressed the need for continued vigilance especially as the world monitors the threat of the Omicron variant. Photo by Mark Cayayab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN