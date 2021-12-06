Photo Release

December 6, 2021 Effects of WPS issue on food and economic security: During Monday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations on proposals seeking to define the Philippines’ maritime zones December 6, 2021, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson stresses the need to “appreciate more” the importance of the West Philippine Sea issue on the country’s food and economic security and to each and every Filipino. Lacson noted the Philippines, being the second largest archipelago with more than 7,000 islands and 62 percent of the population living in coastal areas, has a P265 billion fish production and 1.9 million fisher folk depended on fishing activities for livelihood. He said the issue could not only affect fish production but also the energy resources in Malampaya, Spratly Islands and the Reed Bank. “More often than not, we only think of national security when we hear of China’s encroachment into our territorial waters. It’s actually much more than that,” Lacson said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)