Photo Release

December 6, 2021 Angara leads Senate Bicam contingent on P5-T 2022 budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, leads the Senate contingent to the bicameral conference committee hybrid meeting Monday, December 6, 2021 to reconcile the differences in the Senate and House of Representatives' versions of the proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for 2022. Angara is joined by Senators Imee Marcos, Joel Villanueva, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Win Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, Christopher Lawrence Go, Risa Hontiveros, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, and Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri. (Photo c/o OS Angara)