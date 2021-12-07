Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Money needed to establish an academy: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the amount needed for the government to establish a Philippine academy for entrepreneurs. Frederick Mikhail "Spocky" Farolan of the CHED Legal Department told Binay they do not have documents on the “pesos and cents aspect of the creation of the academy.” Reyen Sabate, chief Education Program Specialist, Office of Institutional Quality Assurance and Governance, said money would be needed for infrastructure of the classrooms, plantilla positions for administrative and technical staff as well as faculty members, cost of laboratories to be used and the maintenance and other operating expenses. “It would be better if we would know how much pesos and cents would be spent on this academy,” Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)