Photo Release

December 7, 2021 On never-ending issue of smuggling: Sen. Grace Poe, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session December 7, 2021 shares the sentiment of Senate President Vicente Sotto III on the “never-ending issue of smuggling at the Bureau of Customs.” Poe related that her office received a complaint regarding an incident where a specific joint venture has won the right to replace the existing and antiquated port system at the BOC with a modern and improved system. However, until now, this old system has not yet been replaced. “I'm also interested to know what has happened since the right has been awarded. What is taking them so long to fund, if it is needed so that it could improve the overall process of the BOC? Is it also a manifestation of corruption at the agency? The problem at the Customs is like a pandemic that could not be cured by the administration. Hopefully, we can trace the problem, through our oversight function, and those who should be held accountable,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)