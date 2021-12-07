Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Sotto wants probe on large-scale smuggling of agri products: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III wants the upper chamber to look into the large-scale smuggling of agricultural products in the country that makes life difficult not only for farmers but also for the Filipino people. In a privilege speech during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Sotto described smuggling as a “monster” that stands in the way of farmers to achieve maximum returns, benefits, and incentives. Sotto added that no matter how the chamber tries to elevate the state of the country’s agricultural sector to enable it to produce enough and provide for the whole nation, it would never achieve agricultural independence because some unscrupulous individuals are in cahoots with the smugglers. “This is a call for this august body to exercise its oversight function and look into these matters. Our biggest enemy is not only the pandemic, but also corruption. Some have said that ‘the biggest disease is corruption’. Corrupt practices committed by certain individuals have far-reaching consequences that affect our farmers, business sectors and ultimately the Filipino consumers,” Sotto added. (J. Vidal/V. Domingo, Senate PRIB)