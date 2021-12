Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Senate fine-tunes bill on vaping products: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2239, accepts the individual amendments of his colleagues during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The bill seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vapor products and heated tobacco products. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)