Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Does the FLR violate budget law principles?: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel asks whether cash flow mechanisms, such as ‘For Later Release’ (FLR), violates the principles of the country’s budget law during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Pimentel raised this question as he scrutinized House Bill No. (HBN) 10373, which seeks to extend the availability of the 2021 appropriations to December 31, 2022. According to Pimentel, it seems that the FLR violate the principles of the budget law for as long as the obligation is done in two years and the disbursement is also done in two years. While the FLR mechanism would give certain agencies a relief because they would have more time to release, obligate, and perform their projects or activities, Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara, who defended the measure, said “it didn’t change the legal argument on either side.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)