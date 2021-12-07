Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Tolentino introduces amendment to e-Cig Regulation Act: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 7, 2021, introduces an amendment to Senate Bill No. 2239, which seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vapor and heated tobacco products. In his amendment, Tolentino wanted to include a warning that reads, “The products are harmful and contained nicotine which is a highly addictive substance. It is not recommended for use by non-smokers”. He proposed that the warning signs be written in both English and Filipino and displayed at the point of sale. Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, sponsor of SBN 2239, accepted the proposed amendment. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)