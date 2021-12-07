Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Senate ratifies bicam report on accessible education for learners with disabilities: The Senate ratifies Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1907 and House Bill No. 8080 which seeks to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities in support of inclusive education. Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, said the bill would mandate all schools, whether private or public, to ensure equitable access to quality education for learners with disabilities and that no learner would be denied admission on the basis of disability. “This landmark legislation would deliver quality, accessible and inclusive education for learners with disabilities in our country, especially for those who were left behind by our basic education system,” Gatchalian said during the hybrid plenary session.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)