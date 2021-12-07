Photo Release

December 7, 2021 PNP-CIDG gets Bato's backing: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 7, 2021, defends the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) after the dismissal of the charges against former PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde over the so-called "ninja cops" controversy. Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief himself, said the PNP-CIDG was not remiss in filing and fighting for the charges against Albayalde and it was the court that dismissed the cases. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)