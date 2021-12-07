Photo Release

December 7, 2021 DTI are everywhere to protect the consumers: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) can be seen almost every day in the news doing consumer protection, particularly on health issues. Zubiri made the manifestation to break the impasse on whether the DTI or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has the jurisdiction over the regulation of importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vapor and heated tobacco products. Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto said the DTI has the jurisdiction over vape and heated tobacco products but Sen. Pia Cayetano said the FDA has jurisdiction over e-cigarettes and vape products due to their effects on individual’s health. “I've seen the DTI almost every day in the news, doing consumer protection, particularly on health issues. I see them more on the news rather than the FDA,” Zubiri said, adding that the FDA just issues guidelines. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)