Photo Release

December 8, 2021 Disiplina Village Bignay, Valenzuela City: Basic Education, Arts and Culture Chairman,Senator Win Gatchalian, pictured here, 6 Dec. 2021, recently visited participating schools in Valenzuela for the limited face-to-face classes, shared the observation of teachers and school officials in the city that the lack of face-to-face classes for more than a year took a toll on the social skills of children. For Gatchalian, learning recovery should not only focus on academics but should give equal emphasis on the social and emotional development of children. Photo by Mark Cayayab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN