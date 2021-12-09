Photo Release

December 9, 2021 Curbing crimes with the rise of social media: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, presides over Thursday’s hybrid hearing reviewing the country’s existing criminal laws in light of the rise of social media platforms and the rapid advancement of technology (Senate Resolution No. 953). In his opening statement December 9, 2021, Pangilinan said despite technological advancements, “our laws should always protect us and our loved ones, our children, from those who abuse the openness of the internet by spreading disinformation, hate speech and undertake criminal activity using social media platforms.” He said the hearing is being conducted to address critical gaps in the law since digital or network disinformation is not simply a personal concern but is a worldwide concern that requires governmental as well as stakeholder, corporate, civil society organization interventions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)