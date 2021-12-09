Photo Release

December 9, 2021 Senate panel scrutinizes public service providers: Sen. Grace Poe presides over the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services on several franchise bills Thursday, December 9, 2021. As she highlighted the importance of reliable and quality telecommunications and broadcast services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and mobility restrictions, Poe said the franchise applicants must have the adequate resources and experience to provide the services they are offering. For those seeking renewal of their franchises, she reiterated that public service providers must have complied with their duties under their existing franchises. "Service first, before [the grant of] franchise," Poe said in Filipino. Also to be tackled in the hearing is an application for an "online sabong" franchise, which, according to the senator, would be the "first-of-its kind in public service franchise history". (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)