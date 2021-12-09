Photo Release

December 9, 2021 More consultants for telco companies: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services on several franchise bills Thursday, December 9, 2021, underscores the need for more technical advisers in the field of telecommunications after learning that new players often tap the same technical consultants for their companies. “Maybe this shows the need to have more consultants because this might be the reason as to why telco companies are slow to expand. If they share the same consultants, knowledge and time of that person would be thinly spread to all the telco companies that engage their services,” Binay pointed out. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)