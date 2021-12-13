Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Harmonizing bills on e-vehicles: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, leads the Senate panel in the bicameral conference committee meeting on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1382 and House Bill No. 10213 or the Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act Monday, December 13, 2021. Gatchalian has been pushing for electric mobility, citing its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce the country’s oil consumption by as much as 146.56 million barrels per year or an annual savings of P390 billion per year. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)