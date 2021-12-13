Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Lacson resumes hearing on PCG Reform Bill: Senate Committee on Public Services vice chairperson Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson presides over Monday, December 13, 2021 the continuation of the hybrid public hearing on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2322, which seeks to revise the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) law to enable the institution to better accomplish its mandate. Lacson asked the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to study the request of the PCG to upgrade its pay scale and make it equal with the military and the Philippine National Police. “We want to find out if we have the wherewithal, given the circumstances, to give it to them (PCG) and take a deeper study on the aspect of equality and fairness. We agree that the pay scale is already indicated in the DBM Joint Resolution No. 1, but since there is this measure pending in this committee, we want to find out more on the capability and capacity of the government to sustain the adjustments being sought by PCG in this regard,” Lacson said. DBM Dir. Grace Delos Santos told the committee that they would study the matter. The PCG admiral and vice admiral are currently receiving pay equivalent to one rank lower than their counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)