December 13, 2021 Honoring solo parents: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his gratitude to Sen. Risa Hontiveros for shepherding Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1411 or the “Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2020” during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 13, 2021. Dela Rosa, who asked to be co-author of the bill, noted that as a parent, he understands the struggles of raising children and that is why there is a need to honor solo parents because as they face the challenges head-on, they also need to face them without a spouse to rely on. “Our earnest ‘yes’ to the expansion of the Solo Parents Welfare Act is our way of championing the rights and privileges of those who dare to love and care for our children, even in the face of the possibility of having to do so alone,” Dela Rosa said following the passage of the SBN 1411 on third and final reading. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)