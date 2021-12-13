Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Expanding benefits for ‘stigmatized’ solo parents: Sen. Richard Gordon, principal author of Senate Bill No. 1411 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, expresses his elation over the bill’s passage on third reading during Monday’s hybrid plenary session December 13, 2021. Gordon said solo parents are not only stigmatized for their error of decision or error of judgement, they also face economic challenges and challenges arising from the lack of emotional support. He recalled meeting a lot of solo parents in his home in Olongapo practically begging to expand the benefits for solo parents. Gordon said this measure, which will benefit 15 million people, is very timely “and it shows the kind of liberality we have in our society, the kind of caring, the kind of humanitarian sentiments we have for those who have been dealt the wrong set of cards.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)