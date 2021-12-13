Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Amending SBN 2239: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto continues to accept amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2239, or An Act Regulating the Importation, Manufacture, Sale, Packaging, Distribution, Use and Communication of Vapor Products and Heated Tobacco Products. Recto, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 13, 2021, suggested to go over the bill page by page, line by line, to include the amendments as additional improvement in terms of style. Sen. Pia continued to propose her amendments to the bill. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)