Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Cayetano pushes amendment barring below 21-year-olds to use e-cigs: Sen. Pia Cayetano proposes an amendment to Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, which will change the proposed minimum allowable age --from 18 to 21 years old -- for the purchase, sale and use of vaporized nicotine products Monday, December 13, 2021. Cayetano said if the objective of the bill is to find the balance between allowing the older, mature smokers to shift to vaporized nicotine products and keeping it out of the hands of the young, the age requirement should be 21, which is also the age indicated in the sin tax law. “By lowering it to three years, we are opening the floodgates to the younger people to adopt this habit. If in fact, the real objective of the companies that are selling these products is to help the older generation to shift and not to lure new generation of e-cig users… if it is not their objective to lure this younger population, then I would submit that we would be able to honor the existing law and to keep it at the age of 21,” Cayetano said. Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, sponsor of the bill, did not accept the amendment, saying it does not make sense that at the majority age of 18, one can smoke and drink but barred from using less harmful products. Submitted to a vote, the amendment was rejected with 10 yes votes, 11 no votes, and 1 abstention. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)